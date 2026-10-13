Kellogg: Diesel Deal Show’s Putin’s ‘Weakness,’ He’s ‘Trying to Capitalize’ on Midterms, Trump

During a portion of an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, former Trump National Security Adviser and former Trump Envoy Keith Kellogg said that the Russia diesel deal is “not really a good deal. It’s not really all-encompassing out there” and shows Vladimir Putin’s “weakness,” and stated that Putin is “trying to capitalize on our elections coming up in the United States. He’s trying to capitalize on President Trump right now.”

Kellogg said that Putin’s “response right now is a response of weakness, not of strength. And what he’s trying to say, like with the diesel deal with the United States, that is not really a good deal. It’s not really all-encompassing out there, and it shows me his weakness, not his strength.”

He continued, “He’s trying to capitalize on our elections coming up in the United States. He’s trying to capitalize on President Trump right now. And most people see through it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett