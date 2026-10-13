‘Our Bodies, Our Choice’: Did the Cornell Rape Hoax October Surprise Fail?

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Cornell.

Marlow said, “So, she waited five, six weeks before an election, knowing that she was going to be able to overwhelm a news cycle and be able to perhaps motivate political people to come off the sidelines and to frame up men as the problem to motivate the Democrats’ most powerful voting block. Now, it’s a little conspiratorial. I get it. It’s a possibility, though, isn’t it?”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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