Brandon Gill: Not Racist to Question Ilhan Omar’s Immigration Status

During an appearance on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) reacted to a Department of Justice investigation that appears to be looking into the immigration status of his colleague, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The Texas Republican told host Will Cain that there were “legitimate questions” about Omar’s immigration history.

“What do you say to the opinion that, if you’re looking into Ilhan Omar, it’s racist, or if you question Somalia, you’re racist?” Cain asked.

Gill replied, “It’s amazing that the left still uses racism so broadly. You can ask whether a question has an adequate system of rule of law, and that’s not racist. You can ask whether a country has an enormous amount of corruption. That is not a racist question. You can ask whether a country provides for a safe and conducive environment, an environment that is conducive to their people flourishing.”

“That is not a racist question,” he added. “I mean, it’s certainly not a racist question to ask whenever there are very legitimate questions about somebody’s immigration status or under what or how they came into the country. None of that is racist.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor