Dem Rep. Dean: ‘ICE Raids’ ‘Not the Future of America’

During a town hall on NewsNation on Tuesday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) argued that people in her state want change “so that we recognize” that things like “ICE raids” are “not the future of” the country.

Dean said, “I think we will get the majority, the Democratic majority in the U.S. House, in Pennsylvania alone. I see five flippable seats. We have terrific, qualified candidates running really, really well.”

She continued, “The energy on the ground, it’s anxiety, but the energy on the ground is also motivated to make a change so that we hold people accountable, so that we bring costs down, so that we recognize that this is not the future of America, corruption, cruelty, ICE raids, unending wars, not being the indispensable nation that others, our allies could trust, chaotic tariffs that have driven costs up everywhere. I think my constituents know that the president is unhinged and unwell, and they want to turn the page on that by bringing in a majority that will help begin a beginning of the end of the madness.”

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