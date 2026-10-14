Marlow: Talafreako Was Always Mentally Unstable

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Texas.

Marlow said, “All sorts of very credible conservative influencers were reporting…suggesting that he’d been treated at this Lindner Center of Hope, a mental institution near Cincinnati. … Do you believe that James Talarico was in a mental institution for the last couple of weeks? My answer, in all honesty, is probably not. Probably not. It feels like people would have got to him and said, ‘Hey buddy, even if you’re freaking out, and maybe you are, because you are completely nuts and we have tons and tons of evidence that you are completely nuts, probably is a bad move to go to Ohio to get institutionalized right before the election.'”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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