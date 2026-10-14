Ossoff: ‘The Trump Presidency Has Failed’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said Donald Trump’s “presidency has failed.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Very strange times in the discourse, and just in the time that I’ve covered politics, particularly on television, the last ten years in the age of Trump. And I’m just struck by the way that JD Vance and the president are sort of closing this race. So you’ve got the president of the United States calling Abdul El-Sayed a jihadist and just using the name Mohammed about him. You got JD Vance, basically like his thing now is calling Talarico gay. I guess, like he said this multiple times. You’re sort of in the mix in this world. What do you think about the level of rhetoric and the kind of rhetoric that has become so sort of commonplace by the president down this party at this point?”

Ossoff said, “Look. Obviously it is bigoted and offensive, but it’s also so politically feeble and weak. Forty percent of Americans are going without food or healthcare to afford gas, and they’re throwing around schoolyard insults and taunts, and it’s getting them nowhere with an American public that has decisively turned against this administration. The Trump presidency has failed. Donald Trump has cemented his legacy in American history as a failure and a disgrace. JD Vance will go down as a footnote in that disgrace.”

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