Dingell on if Israel Is a Threat: ‘I Believe Israel Has a Right to Exist’ ‘So, There Are Tweaks, Probably’ to El-Sayed’s View

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) responded to a question on whether she agrees with Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed that Israel is a threat by criticizing the Netanyahu government and saying that “a nuclear Iran is one of the biggest threats that there is to world peace. And I believe Israel has a right to exist. So, there are tweaks, probably,” to where El-Sayed is.

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “Do you see Israel as a threat?”

Dingell answered, “I think that the Netanyahu government has not been a government that has acted — we have seen what’s happened in Gaza. And I’m watching the election results in Israel these next couple of weeks very closely. I believe that a nuclear Iran is one of the biggest threats that there is to world peace. And I believe Israel has a right to exist. So, there are tweaks, probably, to where the Senate candidate is, and I am, definitively.”

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