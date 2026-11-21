On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Big Money in the Morning,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) argued that, during the lame duck period, Republicans should use budget reconciliation to raise the debt limit so Democrats can’t use it to extract leverage when it expires in March.

Smith said, “I’ll tell you, we have six weeks left, Dagen, we need to do everything and make the best of the next six weeks that we have. And we do have that tool of reconciliation before us. We should take the debt limit off the table, so that the president is not held hostage in three months, because that debt limit expires in March.”

He continued, “And guess what? I guarantee you that, if we don’t take care of the debt limit in the next six weeks, under reconciliation, you’re going to have the Democrats try to extort President Trump and try to reverse all of those great work requirements that we have in the Big Beautiful Bill, making — giving the tax credits back to illegal immigrants. These are things that the American people didn’t want, but the Democrats are pushing for.”

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