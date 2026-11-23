Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care that Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO “raises serious national security” questions.

Anchor John Berman said, “What specific national security questions does the reinstatement of Jensen Huang pose in your mind?”

Garcia said, “Well, this is an incredibly serious situation that unfolds daily with more and more horror for our country. And quite frankly, the national security implication is real. I’ve talked directly to other leaders across the Congress and the Senate and the House intelligence officials, and the concern that this alleged Chinese spy, the relationship between her and Mr. Huang, the relationship between her and others in the administration, what she knew, how involved she was in these decisions, the role of secretary, what Donald Trump as the president actually knew, why he as well now gains financially from what is an unfolding serious scandal in Washington. These are all questions that have to be answered. And the fact that the president of the United States will not listen to his own intelligence officials, to his officials at the State Department who have been warning him now, as we know, for multiple times that she might be a spy is outrageous.”

He added, “Every single American should be concerned that the president seems to not care, has no interest in finding out the truth, and yet he’ll go to China to meet with their leader, to create this sense of unity between these two countries when they are every single day trying to steal our technology and trying to, for us in the U.S., cause serious harm to our communities here, to workers here and to our tech here.”

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