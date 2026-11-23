Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump has turned the United States into a “monarchical corporate state.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “One big piece of this seems to be reassuring Nvidia’s board about a lack of risk around criminal liability and a potential national security risk. The government was involved in reassuring the board that those things would be fine should they reinstate the CEO. Do you plan to investigate Nvidia’s board? Do they need to be held accountable in some way?”

Raskin said, “Well, look, we’re first responsible for our own government, and then we do have to look to make sure that private actors are complying with the law. So Donald Trump apparently believes and certainly has been acting as if the attorney general of the United States just reports directly to him, and he, Donald Trump, can make whatever decisions he wants based on personal, familial, financial interests. So we’re living in something like a monarchical corporate state where the corporations have their way with the government, and then the president of the United States decides he’s going to weigh in on the meeting of a, you know, corporate board of directors. That’s just an amazing turn of events and such a descent for us. But if you think about what the election was about, Kasie, it was all about opening these institutions up so the people can get back in. And the data centers became such a symbolic focal point of the demand by the American people to be let back into decision-making.”

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