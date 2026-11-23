Climate alarmist leaders condemned the United Nations’ top climate summit for failing to result in countries’ committing to the cause.

The lack of a joint statement issued by the countries at COP31 was reportedly the result of the proposed draft not mentioning fossil fuels at all.

The U.N. ‘COP’ conferences have increasingly featured fossil fuel lobbyists and world leaders celebrating the use of fossil fuels, outraging the “green” movement.

Leaders of environmentalist, anti-fossil fuel groups expressed outrage and disappointment on Sunday after the United Nations’ flagship climate alarmism summit, COP31, ended with no joint commitment by member states on the subject.

The outrage was largely fueled by the fact that the draft joint statement circulating over the weekend, reportedly promoted by host nation Turkey, did not mention fossil fuels at all. The European Union reportedly refused to sign onto a statement that did not mention fossil fuels.

Climate alarmism groups have been increasingly exasperated by the COP format as the United Nations has, among other woes, granting hosting duties to major oil and natural gas producers, welcomed fossil fuel lobbyists at the peripheries of the events, and featured limited commentary every year at the event about eliminating fossil fuels entirely.

Poorer nations that claim to be at the forefront of the “climate crisis,” such as African and Pacific Islander countries, have complained that their wealthier colleagues have not been sufficiently generous in their pledges to finance climate security in the future.

COP31 was scheduled to conclude on November 20. However, with the parties not agreeing on provisions to sign a joint pledge, organizers extended the summit for two days, resulting in the longest COP conference ever and no joint statement or commitment.

“The role of COP31 was to hammer out the details of the new mechanism and bring it to life. However, following developed countries’ unsuccessful efforts to limit its scope to workshops and a website, COP31 became a missed opportunity,” the head of the climate justice wing of ActionAid International, Teresa Anderson, said in a statement on Sunday, “with critical decisions pushed back to next year.”

Some climate activists had an even bleaker assessment of the conference. Speaking to the progressive outlet Common Dreams, these voices repeatedly referred to the event as a failure and disappointment.

“It’s bitterly disappointing to leave without a clear outcome or a credible pathway to end fossil fuels,” the head of Greenpeace’s delegation to the summit, told Common Dreams. “We stopped a bad deal that favors fossil fuels, but leaving without a deal is still a failure for communities on the climate frontlines. As always, it is the world’s most vulnerable communities who bear the consequences of this failure.”

Another top voice in the green movement, climate change official with Oxfam Nafkote Dabi, shamed those responsible for the lack of material action on the subject.

“COP31 has failed to deliver any meaningful outcomes on climate action,” Dabi was quoted as saying. “Shame on rich polluting countries for once again turning their backs on communities fighting for survival in a climate crisis they did little to cause. Shame on the presidencies for prioritizing profits and ego over progress.”

The outgoing secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, appeared to agree with the climate activists, lamenting the “disappointing” outcome in a statement on social media.

“I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome,” Guterres wrote. “I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands.

“The take-home message from COP31 is clear: the world must do much more to confront the climate crisis-and it must do it now,” he asserted.

“COP” stands for “Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)” and is officially a platform for those parties – the countries that signed the convention – to discuss how to implement it. It typically attracted a large number of climate activists, fossil fuel lobbyists, and other interested parties, however, that sometimes shape the tenor of the event. This year, estimates indicated that 100,000 people attended the summit in Antalya, Turkey, which co-hosted in an unprecedented arrangement alongside Australia.

The head of implementation of the UNFCCC, the most powerful climate official in the U.N., Simon Stiell, attempted to defend the platform in remarks following the announcement that no new commitments would be announced at this event.

“I share the disappoinment of many. Cop31 has been unable to agree on both presidency led decisions,” Stiell was quoted as saying. “We’ve brought almost 200 countries together over two decades which have delivered results: climate targets, new goal and a goal on adaption.”

He nonetheless insisted that “there are lessons that must be learned” from the current failure.

The president of COP31, Turkish Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, blamed the participants in the event for the lack of a joint statement.

“We did everything we could. The decision rests with 196 countries,” he insisted. “Therefore, we will respect their decision.”

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