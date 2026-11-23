New York City-based theater media and publishing house Playbill is apologizing for posting an advertisement seeking cast members for a comedy stage play recording entitled, George Floyd The Musical.

The ad was reportedly commissioned by New Jersey music producer Kevin Lynch through his production company, Busted Broadway. Lynch was seeking comedic singers for his upcoming production, according to Daily Voice.

Lynch’s company says it makes cast albums of faux stage plays that are “too ridiculous, too raunchy, and too absurd to see the stage.”

“We infuse our work with dark, subversive, edgy and controversial issues—seeking individuals who are willing to engage with provocative subject matter. If you are uncomfortable performing offensive material, we ask that you do not submit for this project,” the company adds.

The ad incensed many left-wingers in the Big Apple’s theater community, forcing Playbill to remove the ad.

Paybill has also apologized for sponsoring the ad for the comedy about George Floyd.

“Late yesterday afternoon, Playbill Jobs incorrectly approved a job listing that had no place on our site,” the magazine said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Once leadership was alerted, the listing was immediately removed, and we began reviewing and revising our approval processes. We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward. We at Playbill aim to lift up this community with empathy, consideration, and respect. We hope those who read and follow us do the same.”

“We know this listing has upset and offended many, and the fact that it made it onto our site has disappointed those who trust us as an outlet. For that, we are sorry, and are committed to regaining your trust,” the statement added.

For its part, Busted Broadway says it has been censored, and said in a statement, “Our ad was censored by playbill never judge a show by its title.”

Busted Broadway has produced comedy albums including Human Centipede The Musical, and Genghis Kahn the Musical.

The company announced its George Floyd project on Instagram.

Lunch has been in the news before.

In June, Lynch filed a federal lawsuit against the Broadway musical Wicked alleging that he was discriminated against for a music-directing job because he is a white male. He alleged that the job opening was only open to women, nonbinary musicians, and people of color, the New York Post reported.

George Floyd, of course, is one of the left’s biggest heroes. Floyd, a long-time drug addict and criminal, died in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020. His death sparked massive riots and resulted in a 22 and 1/2-year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers who arrested Floyd.

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