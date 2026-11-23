The recent stock market dip is the fault of Democrat wins in the midterm elections, President Donald Trump suggested Sunday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats’ rather strange ‘win’ on November 3rd. NASDAQ, by itself, is down 20 percent. This is 100 percent due to the fact that the Democrats are ‘BAD’ due to their Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies, and worse.”

“If they don’t change, FAST, it will only get worse. But fear not, our Country will soon be STRONG AGAIN — Lots of good things happening! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the president concluded.

Stock-index futures took a downward turn on November 3rd, which was election day, as investors feared Democrat wins, according to Breitbart News.

In another post Sunday afternoon, Trump wrote:

As everyone remembers, I predicted two things concerning the November 3rd Midterm Elections. One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred. Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year. Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage. Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen! Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very “strange.” In the end, America will win! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Per the Hill, the stock market reportedly experienced drops on Friday only seen a handful of times since World War II.

“The Nasdaq composite, which hit an all-time high in early October, is now in the red since the start of the year. The Hill previously reported that, as of midafternoon Friday, the index had dipped by more than 4,700 points since closing at a record high of 27,599.886 on Oct. 6,” the article read.

In the days after the midterm elections when Democrats swept the U.S. House and Senate, Democrats taunted Trump officials with vows to investigate them, they were reportedly preparing to investigate U.S. corporations with ties to the president, and they also made amnesty promises, according to Breitbart News.

“Democrats won the 2026 election with promises of affordability but are now prioritizing many immigration bills that would reduce affordability by chopping Americans’ wages and spiking their rents,” the outlet said.