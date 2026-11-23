Russia accuses European country of being insufficiently in favour of open borders and even xenophobic

Estonia says border control will frustrate Russia’s ability to plan hybrid attacks on its territory

Estonia has a considerable Russian-speaking minority, many of whom have family across the border

The Kremlin has lodged a diplomatic protest and accused Estonia of Russophobia after the European country announced it would close its road borders with Russia over an alleged hybrid warfare attack on the country.

All road crossings to Russia from Estonia will be shut for six months for national security reasons from December 1st, a week Tuesday, Tallinn announced last week, stating the decision was in response to what they called a Russian arson attack. Russia itself has responded with howls of indignation at the decision, calling it “provocative”, “escalatory”, a return of the Berlin wall, and even a racist act.

On Monday the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Estonian Charge d’Affaires — the most senior Estonian diplomat in the country, in lieu of a full ambassador — for a dressing down and accused the country of bigotry. They said in a statement carried in Kremlin media:

A strong protest was lodged with [the diplomat] over the baseless accusation against Russia regarding the failed arson attempt at a defense industry facility near Tallinn… It was pointed out to the Estonian diplomat that such hasty and groundless accusations expose the rampant Russophobic nature of the Estonian regime.

Moscow further warned Estonia to take the unspecified “consequences” of their actions “seriously”.

Estonia built a new border fence with Russia over a decade ago after Moscow’s first invasion of Ukraine from 2014, and has periodically shut its border control points since.

Ironically, Russia has portrayed itself in the spat as an exemplary defender of open borders and repeatedly criticised Estonia for taking acts tantamount to bringing back the Berlin Wall. Officially known in Communist East Germany as the Anti-Fascist Protection Rampart, the wall was abruptly erected by the Soviets in 1961 to keep their citizens from fleeing to the free world.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin’s personal spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, for instance: “Estonia is building a ‘wall.’ As history shows, many countries have built walls that brought nothing good to the builders of those walls”.

The spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova was even more explicit. She dismissed the notion that the arson attack against an Estonian defence factory could have been the work of Russian intelligence, and that to say so, and respond as such is “obviously confrontational and aligns with attempts to escalate tensions with our country”.

She said: “Such moves are tantamount to attempts to ‌erect ⁠a new Iron Curtain under the false pretence of some sort of threat from the East”.

As previously noted by Reuters, all five of Estonia’s road crossings into Russia are to be temporarily suspended from December 1st, removing a group of the few remaining land routes into Russia from the European Union. Finland’s road crossings have ben shut for years, leaving only Latvia and Norway’s single crossing in the high north.

Estonia’s rail freight with Russia will continue.

Due to the legacy of the Soviet Union and post-Second World War population movements, a large number of people in Estonia have family in Russia. The Reuters report notes the Estonian city of Narva is majority Russian-speaking, and the crossing there is a popular one for Europeans heading to St Petersburg.

Last year, Estonia accused Russia of crossing Federal Security Service (FSB) into its territory illegally.