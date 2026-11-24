Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are acting like “thugs,” contributing to a decline in international tourism.

Rosen said, “What happened in the Las Vegas airport just a while back, where they tackled a gentleman in the ticketing area, there was a young woman, young man there, like in sweatpants with masks. They tackled someone, just in the line where you check your baggage. Nobody knows what’s going on. They handcuff the guy, and then when they realize they’re being filmed, they run away, leaving the man with one handcuff on.”

She continued, “This is not how law enforcement works. ICE is acting like a bunch of thugs. They are not a vigilante force. But we need to rein in ICE. And they need to act like every other law enforcement [agency]. They said they need to have judicial warrants. They need to cooperate with the airport police and the airlines. If they have someone with a criminal record and a specific target, not this random, somebody may have overstayed a visa. They’ve arrested people who are citizens. They’re disrupting our entire airport, and our travelers who are coming from all over the world. And so this has to stop. And it’s just creating fear and impacting us in every which way. And so I’m not sure what’s going to happen in the lame duck, but we’ll reintroduce it again in January.”

She added, “For us in Nevada, tourism, that is so very important. Our tourism is way down, in big part because of these immigration policies. International tourism is down because people are afraid to come here. They say ‘We’re not citizens. Are we going to get knocked down in an airport?’ And it is just instilling fear everywhere.”

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