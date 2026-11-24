Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said President Donald Trump’s involvement in Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO is “treasonous.”

Cobb said, “It’s very hard to look at these facts and not assume that the level of corruption here is unprecedented in American history. As you pointed out, Trump had extensive holdings in Nvidia and made at least $15 million yesterday, if not more. We don’t know how much the entire Trump family crime syndicate made overall.”

He continued, “They think they can get away with it. You know, you talk about the former Russia investigation. If there’s one thing we know about Russia, it is run with an iron authoritarian hand by Putin and his oligarchs. Now we have an oligarchy in America with the tech bros—Tim Cook, Jensen Huang and assorted other billionaires that Trump believes that he can maneuver, reward and extract fealty from, as he did with the Nvidia board yesterday. I think the Nvidia board violated every tenet of fiduciary duties doing what they did yesterday. I think we may find that some of them suggest they were extorted, that it will be interesting to see what the president knew, when he knew it, and what pressures he brought on the board yesterday. I’m sure it wasn’t a mere suggestion that they bring back his friend Jensen.”

He added, “The Trump administration is in with both feet. I think this is treasonous. I think if the founders were here today, articles of impeachment would have already been presented and likely passed in the House, and that we’d be on our way to a Senate trial.”

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