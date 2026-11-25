On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Claman Countdown,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated that it seems to him that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang “couldn’t possibly be that naive or that ignorant” to not have it occur to him that he might be violating export control laws and being either ignorant or corrupt isn’t a good characteristic.

Cramer said, “[W]hat it looks like it comes down to for me, Liz, is that he was either really dumb, or he’s corrupt. And neither one [is a great characteristic] for somebody who leads a company that large.”

He continued, “So, I want to — what I’m interested in is, did it ever occur to you that Alice Huang, who is helping sell these chips, buy these chips for her company, sell them to other companies, did it ever occur to you that you might be violating a law that you must know a lot about, and that is export control laws? Because it just looks to me like you couldn’t possibly be that naive or that ignorant, because that will tell me right away whether or not he has an ethical standard that is at least within the law.”

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