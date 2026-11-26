Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” veteran reporter Bob Woodward said The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos “should stay out of the political business.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “When you look at the Post now and what you write about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns it, you said you felt relieved when he first bought it, but you write now that it pains you that Bezos has remained silent as President Trump has attacked the press.”

Woodward said, “And Bezos went to Trump’s inauguration. And I remember seeing that and thinking, correctly, that’s something Katharine Graham, who was the previous owner of The Washington Post, would never do.”

Collins asked, “Are you disappointed in Jeff Bezos?”

Woodward said, “Yes. I think an owner should stay out of the political business as much as possible. I think it taints him. It is a problem for The Washington Post, though. I think The Washington Post these days is doing very well, particularly on national security reporting. I see no evidence that Bezos has closed things down, but it’s much better. Like during Watergate 50-plus years ago, having the owner, like Katharine Graham, saying when our notes were subpoenaed, saying to the authorities, those are my notes, taking ownership of the notes. And as Ben Bradlee, the editor, said, Katharine Graham made it very clear that they were not only her notes, but if somebody was going to have to go to jail, it would be her. And Bradlee said, can you imagine Katharine Graham’s limousine pulling up to the women’s detention center and out gets our gal, defending and protecting the First Amendment?”

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