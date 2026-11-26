The United Kingdom is experiencing emigration of Britons and arrivals of non-European immigrants simultaneously.

Nigel Farage: “we’ve lost a whole generation of young Brits and replaced them with small boat migrants.”

Migration is the main driver of population growth in the UK

Latest migration statistics have been spun as good news for the government with a considerable headline net reduction in arrivals, but overall a profound and decades-long replacement of Britons with new migrants continues, as noted by Brexit leader Nigel Farage.

Some 2.2 million Britons have left the country in the past ten years during a period of record high immigration bringing totally unprecedented numbers of non-British and non-European new arrivals to the United Kingdom, the latest government figures show. Even accounting for the British citizens who have returned to the country long-term in that time, around a million Britons have decided to quit in all, a population exchange with the rest of the world which Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has characterised as a replacement.

Noting the strong trend for young Britons seeing no future in which they could enjoy a fruitful career, own a home, and start a family in their own country deciding to go abroad, Mr Farage said: “Net emigration of British people over the last 10 years is nearly 1 million (941,000), we’ve lost a whole generation of young Brits and replaced them with small boat migrants.”

Promising to help rebalance society back towards British young people, he added on Thursday morning after the latest migration statistics were published:

Almost half of all social housing in London, and 20% in England are occupied by immigrants. Reform is the only party that will end this unfair system and prioritise British people… Britain has some of the most talented young people in the world. But the Tories betrayed them by allowing hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals to flood our shrinking job market. Reform will abolish the Graduate Visa scam and put young British workers first.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of British citizens leaving the UK is steady at around a quarter-million a year, and has been for several years. Exact figures are hard to ascertain, given — as the ONS notes itself — their methodology changed in 2021, which manifests itself in the little-changing number of British emigrants a year suddenly jumping from around 150,000 to around 250,000 per anum.

As the number of Britons leaving Britain and the number of migrants arriving has converged, the net migration levels — in other words the different between the two — is falling, allowing the government to claim it is being really successful in cutting overall levels of migration. This is true in the sense that net migration is now the lowest it has been since the 1990s, but is only meaningful if all people worldwide are considered to be essentially fungible, and that a direct population swap of Britons for newly arrived migrants has no further implications.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said today, for instance, that: “The Conservatives lost control of our borders. Year upon year, they promised they would bring net migration down to the tens of thousands. Instead, they let it reach close to a million a year, overseeing four decades worth of migration in their last four years alone. This government has restored control. Where they failed, we have delivered for the British people”.

Yet by the ONS’s own reckoning, mass migration remains the main driver for population growth in Britain, given more people continue to arrive than leave in an era where no more children are born than adults die. The ONS said: “We estimate only around 3,000 more people were born than died in the latest period, so migration remains the main driver of change, as it has been in recent times. This contrasts sharply with 1997, when births exceeded deaths by 100,000 and natural change contributed more than twice as much as international migration to population growth.”

In all, there are now an estimated 69.6 million people, up from 66.9 million at the time of the 2021-22 censuses.

As reported earlier this month, leading demographers say the White British people in Britain are on track to become an ethnic minority inside the United Kingdom, with academics appearing to agree on present trends, this is likely to happen in the early 2060s.