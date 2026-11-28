On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) said that while there isn’t an easy solution to the situation, “it’s very dangerous to think about cutting off funding on Iran.”

Host Katrina Szish asked, “[D]o you think Congress should cut off funding on Iran, or would that be dangerous?”

Clark answered, “I think it’s very dangerous to think about cutting off funding on Iran. It’s very unsettled there. I just came back from the region. Of course, they want the United States to finish the job, our friends and allies do. They don’t want to see Iran as the dominant power in the region, because they know that whatever agreement you might sign with Iran, they’re not going to follow it, they’re going to hedge and work around it and cheat and continue their quest for regional domination at the expense of everyone in the region. So, there’s no easy way out of the situation we’re in, and they want us to stay with it. They’re building up their own defenses, they’re working to get their oil out as best they can, and they certainly don’t want to see the United States pull out of the region in some way.”

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