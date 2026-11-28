On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) said that the Trump administration’s $350 billion Pentagon request is “very badly needed.” And “it’s very important to separate this from the controversy over the war in Iran.”

Host Katrina Szish asked, “What do you think about this $350 billion requested in military funds? Do you think it’s enough? Do you think it’s too much? And do you think that it will get approved?”

Clark answered, “Well, I think it’s very badly needed. I don’t think it’s enough exactly, but I think it lays the groundwork for getting more next year. And I think it’s very important to separate this from the controversy over the war in Iran. I know there [are] a lot of people who want to see funding stopped, and they think the two are the same, but we’re way behind in terms of upgrading our defenses abroad and at home. We’ve got to have Golden Dome, we’ve got to have nuclear modernization, we’ve got to fix the Navy’s shipbuilding, we’ve got to look for the follow-on beyond Patriot, we’ve got to look at drones, we’ve got so many things, so many bills coming, and we are really behind. And so, I hope that the Congress will approve the 350 and use it for more. The Iran issue is a separate issue. We’ll let the Congress decide whether they’re going to try to cut off funding on that, but that should have nothing to do with this defense bill, we’ve got to have this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett