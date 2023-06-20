Shots rang out, and six people were injured at the Juneteenth celebration in Democrat-run Milwaukee, Wisconsin, just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ABC News reported the shots were fired outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman indicated the wounded may have included the gunman, whom police believe was a 17-year-old male. That 17-year-old is in custody.

FOX6 News posted a video of the incident:

The shooting at MLK and Chambers that injured six as Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration was ending Monday was caught on camera. https://t.co/KBHgs8lHm1 pic.twitter.com/0IooZQ9mGN — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 20, 2023

Breitbart News reported at least 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, on Father’s Day during a Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, Illinois.

Twenty-one miles from Willowbrook, in Democrat-run Chicago, at least 55 people were shot over Father’s Day weekend, and seven of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

