Report: President Trump Expected to End Leftist Policy of Cashless Bail

President Donald Trump will reportedly take aim at cashless bail in the form of an executive order on Monday.

The expected executive order would end cashless bail, a leftist policy that has hurt communities, by threatening to cut federal funding in areas across the nation, the New York Post reported, noting some areas targeted might be New York and Washington, DC.

The outlet continued:

“Cashless bail policies allow dangerous individuals to immediately return to the streets and further endanger law-abiding, hard-working Americans because they know our laws will not be enforced,” a White House memo on the executive action states. … The executive action also makes good on Trump’s campaign promise to “crack down on the left-wing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons on cashless bail.”

The Post noted that Illinois, New Jersey, and New Mexico have ended cash bail.

“New York scrapped the policy for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies in 2019 — and allowed judges to consider the offender’s financial situation when making bond determinations,” the article said.

In May 2024, Trump said, “radical left pro-crime” policies such as cashless bail had “destroyed” New York City, Breitbart News reported.

“You know the names of these lunatic policies: No cash bail…defund our great police, sanctuary cities, release violent repeat offenders from jail,” he stated.

In July, the president wrote in a social media post that “Crime in American Cities started to significantly rise when they went to CASHLESS BAIL,” adding, “The WORST criminals are flooding our streets and endangering even our great law enforcement officers. It is a complete disaster, and must be ended, IMMEDIATELY!”

When Trump recently announced the federalization of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, to crack down on crime in the area, U.S. Attorney for the District of Washington, DC, Jeanine Pirro said, “We need to go after the D.C. Council and their absurd laws. We need to get rid of this concept of no cash bail. We need to recognize that the people who matter are the law-abiding citizens.”

During a recent interview, U.S. Marshals Service Director Gady Serralta said D.C. must eliminate cashless bail to eliminate crime, per Breitbart News.

“We need to stop this cashless bail program that D.C. has. Because no sooner than the police officer puts them in the jail, some other police officer, maybe in the same shift, is picking them up for a different crime,” he explained. “And that needs to stop — and that needs to stop now. That’s a legislative issue, something that the government here can take up.”