Illegal Pleads Guilty in DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Purse-Snatching

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s alleged purse snatcher, an illegal immigrant, has pleaded guilty in the case.

Forty-nine-year-old Mario Bustamante-Leiva of Chile is accused of several thefts in the Washington, DC, area that happened in April. In one of those instances, he allegedly swiped Noem’s Gucci bag on Easter as she was eating out with her family, Fox News reported Monday.

He has since pleaded guilty in the case to wire fraud, aiding and abetting, and first-degree theft. The Fox article noted his guilty plea may result in his deportation.

When Noem’s bag was stolen, it contained $3,000 in cash, her passport, a makeup bag, DHS access card, an apartment key, medications, and other personal items, according to Breitbart News.

Authorities later arrested a second illegal alien in the case. He was identified as 51-year-old Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana of Chile, per the outlet.

“The pair of illegal aliens is suspected to be involved in a broader South American theft ring that targets wealthy Americans and legal immigrants, often in home invasions,” the report said.

Bustamante-Leiva was arrested and released in connection with a similar crime in New York City not long before Noem’s bag was taken, per Breitbart News:

In March, he was accused of taking a fanny pack from a shop in Times Square and making $1,200 credit card charges in approximately 20 minutes. Police eventually arrested the man and gave him a desk appearance ticket on fourth-degree felony grand larceny charges, then cut him loose. However, he reportedly did not show up on his court date and authorities launched a search. … When speaking of Noem’s bag being swiped, Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan said the suspects “picked the wrong person to steal a purse from.”

Bustamante-Leiva could face harsh penalties, including up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines regarding the case.

“Federal authorities noted that Bustamante-Leiva also has eight prior convictions abroad and has served seven separate jail terms in Chile and the United Kingdom,” the Fox article said.