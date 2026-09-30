South Carolina Mother Allegedly Stabbed Her Toddler and Six-Year-Old 50 Times in Unhinged Attack

A South Carolina mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her two children some 50 times during a manic, unhinged attack that left one of them facing possible amputation, according to authorities.

Taylor Gosnell, 35, allegedly left her 6-year-old and 3-year-old alone and covered with blood with severe knife injuries inside their Spartanburg home Saturday, said Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies who were called to her home that afternoon.

“Between the two children, we’re estimating that there were approximately 50 stab wounds,” Graham McLellan with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told WCBD News 2

“The home was described as being covered in blood with televisions and mirrors destroyed, leaving shattered glass and other debris throughout the home,” the Charleston TV news outlet also reported.

Spartanburg is a city of 40,000 people located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwestern part of the state.

Local prosecutors during a bond proceeding said that “some of the lacerations were so deep they cut to the bone,” according to the TV news report. The injuries to the 6-year-old were ”very severe,” the outlet added.

“He’s currently facing the possibility of amputation of fingers and possibly an arm due to the severity of the injury sustained,” the office added about the older child.

Authorities believe she carried out the frenzied attack using a knife and a blunt object, apparently in the predawn hours early Saturday morning.

Both kids were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment where they are now listed in stable condition.

The deputies were dispatched to the family’s home Saturday after the six-year-old, despite his injuries, called his grandmother and complained he was hungry, causing the grandma and the woman’s ex boyfriend to alert authorities when they visited the scene.

Gosnell was not home when deputies arrived but returned shortly afterward, and she “appeared to be in distress and speaking quickly,” the outlet reported.

She was taken to an ambulance for a mental health evaluation but attempted to flee and had to be handcuffed to a stretcher, according to the solicitor’s office — the name in that state that designates the prosecutor.

Gosnell was denied bond Sunday on two counts of attempted murder, and deputies later obtained additional warrants against her for possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the New York Post reported.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.