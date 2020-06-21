Girl and Friends Raise over $90K to Help Minneapolis Community

A little girl and her friends in Minnesota have raised more money than they ever imagined to help Minneapolis recover from the pandemic and George Floyd protests.

A few weeks ago, Kamryn Johnson came up with the idea to sell the colorful bracelets she and her friends made to help people affected by the recent unrest in their area, according to Breitbart News.

“For a 9-year-old to do this, you know, I know anybody can,” said her dad, Ron Johnson, who is a former Gopher football standout.

For several days, Kamryn and her friends worked hard to make and sell the bracelets they set out on a table in her front yard so neighbors could come by and purchase them.

On the first day, the kids made $800. However, once her dad made an announcement about the fundraiser on sports talk radio station KFAN, donations began pouring in and the amount quickly reached over $20,000.

On June 4, Johnson created a GoFundMe page called “Kamryn & Friends” Bracelets For Unity & Justice, to raise more money for black-owned businesses and others in the area.

“We’ve decided to create a GoFundMe account so that more people from all over have the ability to donate to her friendship bracelet drive uniting people one bracelet at a time,” the site read.

Thanks to the fundraising page and donations, the children have received over $90,000, according to Kamryn’s dad.

“She has a huge heart and simply wanted to be of help in whatever way she could,” Johnson said, adding, “She and her friends are finding ways to feed the families of Minneapolis and give back to their community in the way they know how.”

A portion of the money will also go toward giving families resources such as diapers and laundry detergent, according to CNN.

“The kids are donating some of their funds to Minneapolis’ Sanctuary Covenant Church’s food drive and the Kyle Rudolph food and supply Drive,” the article concluded.