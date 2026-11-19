New applications for unemployment benefits edged higher last week.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 in the week ended Nov. 14, the Labor Department said Thursday. The department revised its estimate for the prior week up by 2,000 to 202,000. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 197,000 new claims.

The four-week average of new claims, which smooths out weekly swings, rose by 2,000 to 197,750. A year earlier, new claims stood at 222,000 and the four-week average was 224,750. Economists track new applications as a proxy for layoffs.

Initial claims have averaged about 208,000 a week so far this year. This is the lowest average for this period since 1969, when claims averaged around 194,000.

Continuing claims rose to 1.763 million in the week ended Nov. 7 from a downwardly revised 1.693 million. The four-week average climbed by 10,250 to 1.717 million. Continuing claims, which are reported a week after the initial claims figures, were still below the 1.949 million recorded a year earlier.

Before seasonal adjustment, new applications fell by 11,941 to 197,492. That was a decline of 5.7 percent, slightly smaller than the 6 percent drop the department’s seasonal calculations had anticipated.

The report followed stronger-than-expected job growth in October, when employers added 165,000 workers to payrolls and the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent in September. Professional and business services, health care, and transportation and warehousing all added jobs.

Federal Reserve officials described the labor market as stable at their October meeting, citing low layoffs and an unemployment rate close to levels they associate with full employment. Minutes released Wednesday showed that officials generally expected labor market conditions to hold steady in the near term, though some pointed to weak hiring and a low share of unemployed workers finding jobs.