The fast food chain Wendy’s has been hit with a class action lawsuit over accusations that it conspired to inflate menu prices nationwide by sharing sales data across franchises.

Filed in Maryland on Monday, the federal lawsuit alleges that Wendy’s and its software provider, NCR Voyix, collected and shared “transaction-level point-of-sale data ​through NCR’s Aloha system and uses that information to coordinate ​pricing across restaurants that are supposed to compete with one another,” per Reuters.

“In the Wendy’s case, California resident ​Andy Garcia alleged that Wendy’s functions as a ‘common decisionmaker’ for thousands of independent franchisees ‌and ⁠company-owned restaurants, dictating consumer prices in violation of US antitrust law,” it reported.

“The lawsuit alleges Wendy’s requires competing franchisees ⁠to ​use NCR’s Aloha point-of-sale software and provide detailed ​sales and pricing information,” it added.

Garcia’s lawsuit added tens of thousands of Wendy’s customers. His lawyer, Allen Neumark, said the restaurant has been using a price system to manipulate the market as far back as 2016.

“Wendy’s tells its investors that franchisees set their ​own prices. ⁠But this is false,” Neumark said. “And when businesses that should be competing stop competing on price, consumers pay more.”

The exact monetary damages being sought have not been specified.

As Breitbart News reported in October, fast food giant McDonald’s was slapped with a similar lawsuit for “algorithmic price fixing.” Filed in Chicago, the lawsuit claimed, “McDonald’s built a system that let thousands of nominally independent restaurant owners coordinate on prices instead of setting them on their own.”

“This case is about McDonald’s bringing ‘optimization’ to America’s largest fast food chain,” the complaint stated. “McDonald’s has built and for years deployed its own information-sharing pricing platform, which draws on data from its millions of daily transactions to set menu prices across thousands of US restaurants. The result is algorithmic price-fixing aimed at customers who are already stretched thin.”