On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) discussed the Trump administration’s Pentagon budget request and stated that he thinks there needs to be defense spending for more Patriot missiles and things depleted by the war in Iran, but “this big amount of money they want us to send, I don’t think it’s going to pass. And I don’t think it should pass” because “they don’t even see the threats clearly. They don’t see Putin as a threat. And, obviously, they are sending mixed signals on China.”

Bacon said, “I do think the president has hurt himself when it comes to requesting $150 billion or $350 billion for supplemental funding or reconciliation funding to add to the defense. I think after many Republicans have seen the president’s performance, I would say weakness towards Putin, and now this event with NVIDIA and China, there’s not a lot of confidence that we should be giving the president and this Pentagon significant amounts of more defense spending.”

He continued, “I do think we need some to help pay for more Patriot missiles and to replenish cruise missiles and the things that were depleted with the Iran war. But this big bill that they would like — or this big amount of money they want us to send, I don’t think it’s going to pass. And I don’t think it should pass. You can’t give a big check to the administration when you don’t agree with — they don’t even see the threats clearly. They don’t see Putin as a threat. And, obviously, they are sending mixed signals on China. And I just — they don’t — they have not given us confidence that we should be writing a bigger check for defense. And it’s a shame because I think you can make the case for it. But the president has been way off message on Russia and China. And it’s going to hurt defense funding, unfortunately.”

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