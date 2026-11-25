The United States on Wednesday unveiled proposed tariffs on 14 economies including the European Union and China, after a months-long probe into alleged excess production — the latest move by US President Donald Trump to remake Washington’s trade relationships.

The duties, proposed at up to 20 percent, come over allegations the economies “are promoting production and capacity divorced from the realities of demand and market principles,” a senior US official said on condition of anonymity.

The new tariffs face a period of public comment before taking effect, with the official adding that the proposals take existing trade deals into account.

The new levies target some of the largest US trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The US official said a 20-percent tariff is being proposed for China, the joint-highest for any economy.

Vietnam also faces a proposed 20-percent tariff; Cambodia and Indonesia 18 percent; and India 17 percent, according to the US Trade Representative’s office (USTR).

Partners like the EU, Korea and Taiwan, which have signed earlier trade deals, will see tariffs broadly capped at 15 percent.

In a separate announcement, USTR also proposed additional tariffs on goods from Brazil, including aircraft, over alleged inaction on addressing US trade concerns.

Trump’s tariffs have targeted Washington’s friends and foes alike, and are part of a push in his second term to remake global trade by forcing countries to buy US products or produce their goods in his country.

The latest move offers some relief for partners that earlier signed tariff deals with the Trump administration, but it could still raise temperatures as the US president prepares to host G20 leaders in Miami in December.

“We don’t expect this to create tension or rancor” at the G20 summit, the senior US official said. “We actually expect that we may be signing more agreements at the G20 in the wake of these announcements.”

Inflation pressures

Over-capacity concerns affect a range of sectors, from batteries to cement, chemicals to processed food, the senior US official said.

The duties could add further pressure on US businesses already squeezed by earlier tariffs, with firms now likelier to pass on costs to consumers already frustrated with the high cost of living.

Affordability was a key issue in recent midterm elections, which saw Trump’s Republican Party swept out of power in both houses of Congress by Democrats.

US consumer inflation came in at 3.7 percent year-on-year in September, close to a three-year high as prices are pushed up by the effects of Trump’s war on Iran, tariffs, and the massive AI investment boom.

US Federal Reserve policymakers, responsible for keeping inflation to a long-term two-percent target, say that most price effects of Trump’s previous tariff rollout have passed through the economy — but any new levies could push prices up further.

The new tariffs are likely to come into effect in January at the earliest, the senior US official said.

They follow the start of a USTR investigation in March on excess manufacturing capacity and production over whether other countries were taking actions deemed “unreasonable or discriminatory,” and if they weighed on US commerce.

The probes came days after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s previous slew of tariffs on the grounds that the president lacked the authority to impose the duties using the law the White House had cited.

Pushback expected

Trade lawyer Ryan Majerus told AFP that he expected this probe to be among “the most important” actions for the Trump administration, given its underlying concern that factories with excess capacity start operations abroad and “never get turned off, even if there’s no demand.”

This potentially leads to an oversupply of goods, depressed prices and a “hollowing out” of US manufacturing, he added.

The US determination is likely to face strong pushback from China and others, with Beijing long rejecting criticism that it relies too much on exports to boost its economy.

While the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s global tariffs in February, his sector-specific duties remain intact.

The new tariffs will not stack on top of those sector-specific tariffs on items like automobiles and steel, the senior US official said.

In July, Trump imposed a separate wave of tariffs on 60 economies, accusing them of insufficient action against forced labor.

For economies facing both the forced labor and excess production tariffs, the levies would not stack, the US official said. Instead, the higher rate of the two would prevail.

aha-bys/msp