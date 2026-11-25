The federal government is taking “unprecedented enforcement action” against a Virginia school district that literally closed its doors following teacher sex charges and the district’s failure to complete background checks on 500 employees.

The revelation of sexual abuse and child pornography by teachers at the Albermarle County Public Schools (ACPS) this month also has resulted in the arrest of school administrators and several resignations.

The Virginia scandal was featured in an exclusive report by Breitbart News over the weekend which also documented California school districts refusing to disclose their teacher sexual misconduct files. The report was part of Breitbart’s ongoing series of stories on the “epidemic” of “rampant” educator sexual misconduct in schools both public and private across the U.S.

On Monday, following the Breitbart News report, Department of Education (ED) Secretary Linda McMahon announced the Trump administration was putting the Virginia district on “high risk status” for its “failure to enforce state and federal laws” while the ED investigates.

“A school division needing to shutter the doors of its schools to ensure that students are not forced to interact with sexual predators is an unfathomable failure of the school division and state leaders,” McMahon said in a statement.

She continued, “Parents should never have to question whether their child’s school is aiding and abetting child predators. The Trump Administration is taking decisive enforcement action to hold those responsible accountable and ensure Virginia schools are safe places for children to learn.”

As a result of the high-risk designation, federal funds will be withheld from the district and its 29 schools until it can “demonstrate these failures have been corrected.”

The action also required the district to be “taking steps to suspend and propose permanent debarment of ACPS staff and administrators indicted for crimes or otherwise complicit in the failures that led to such horrific neglect.”

That ACPS debacle has resulted in the arrests of three administrators, the resignations of the superintendent, a principal, and school board members, and more than 15 employees being put on leave — the disastrous fallout of the district failing to conduct proper background checks on more than 500 employees in the past three years.

The district now has an acting superintendent because of resignations following the arrest of former Social Emotional Learning Coach Michael Swiney who was indicted on 20 felony counts of sexual crimes involving at least seven children. That arrest followed former Woodbrook teacher Nicholas Clark being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

The 500 incomplete background checks by the district on employees and teachers were the result of staffs’ failures to query child protective services files for child abuse offenses as Virginia requires. The district stopped all classes this week and reportedly will reopen sometime after the Thanksgiving holiday, presumably after the background checks are completed.

The federal action against the Virginia district is part of a new effort by the education department to crack down on districts and teachers’ unions across the U.S. who enable child predators by hiding their conduct, transferring them to different schools or recommending them for hire to other school districts — a practice known as “passing the trash.”

The department has launched a probe into some 20 districts across the U.S. after the practice was revealed in a “Dear Colleague” letter by McMahon sent to districts in August.

This follows sweeping studies by leading researchers Charol Shakeshaft for the ED and John Jay College’s Elizabeth Jeglic who have called educator sexual misconduct “rampant” in U.S. schools, both large and small, urban and rural, public and private.

In her letter, McMahon claimed the “epidemic” is being enabled by “institutional silence and complacency” from school districts and teachers’ unions who collaborate “to shield their members from disciplinary actions.”

California has been called ground zero in the crackdown, particularly after 300 districts refusing turn over their abuse files after a legal request under the Public Records Act by a leading sexual abuse law firm.

Interestingly, the Virginia district suspended classes over the failure of background checks that California schools don’t even do, said California and New York attorney John Manly whose firm made the records request.

California does not require districts to check with its child protective service agency when hiring a teacher as Virginia does. That means if the teacher is abusing someone at home or in the community outside of school, administrators would never know it, Manly said.

Manly is calling for a Congressional hearing on the educator sexual abuse epidemic which has flourished over the past two decades. Studies show one in ten students are exposed to educator sexual misconduct by the time they graduate. That calculates to some 5 million students each year, Manly said.

Shakeshaft, who authored a study of the problem for the ED back in 2004, predicted the explosion of cases in 2006, following two decades of mainstream media reports on sexual abuse by priests.

“Think the Catholic Church has a problem?” Shakeshaft told the National Review. “The physical sexual abuse of students in schools is likely more than 100 times the abuse by priests.”

Meanwhile, legacy media continues to ignore the national scope of the problem, including most recently the Virginia district story which was only covered by local outlets.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets , which documents one of the worst cases of child sex abuse in U.S. history, and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.