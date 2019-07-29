Angel Moms Mary Ann Mendoza and Sabine Durden are calling out actress Alyssa Milano over her tearful rant in which she said Border Patrol agents are “destroying” children’s live by enforcing immigration laws.

Last week, Alyssa Milano broke down on camera after watching footage of a child at the U.S.-Mexico border being reunited with the adult she came to the country with, as Breitbart News reported.

“I just watched this video of a baby being reunited with her mom,” Milano said, sobbing on camera. “What the fuck are we doing? We are destroying lives. We are destroying children’s lives because of fucking arbitrary lines in the sand.”

“We can’t let this be the new normal,” she continued. “Besides what this country was founded on — this is not innately who we are as human beings. We’ve gotta take inventory of this, of what’s happening, and the humanitarian crisis at the border. We gotta do something. We can’t ignore what’s happening. We can’t allow it to continue.”

Mendoza — who lost her son, 32-year-old police officer son Brandon Mendoza, when he was killed by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona in May 2014 — told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that Milano has never shed a tear for the children trafficked across the southern border by human smugglers or the American children hurt by illegal immigration.

“The amount of children who are being trafficked is of no concern of hers,” Mendoza said. “The percentage of trafficked children is so much higher than those separated. Thank goodness our Border Patrol men and women are aware of this and are helping those children whom Alyssa has never mentioned.”

I have earned the right to my political opinion on Border Security. Politicians have made it political. My son became collateral damage & they don’t want to meet with me. They OWE me a face to face so I can tell them THEY have manufactured these lies they are telling Americans pic.twitter.com/c6P8eawSjs — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ (@mamendoza480) January 13, 2019

“You can’t be concerned for a handful being separated for a short time as things are sorted out and not be concerned for the sexually abused, recycled children flooding our borders arriving with men and women with ill intentions,” Mendoza continued. “Alyssa is a hypocrite and is doing this to further incite hate towards our President. If she is truly concerned about the children, fight for the American children being raped by illegal aliens in our country. Put your boots on and leave your home and go work at the borders with our Border Patrol agents for a week.

“She’s too cowardly and is a fool thinking her voice matters when she won’t step up,” Mendoza said.

Angel Mom Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was murdered in July 2012 by an illegal alien, called Milano’s sobbing “crocodile tears” that “are not impressing or moving anyone very much” in a statement to Breitbart News.

“You do know that we have many children in America that have been separated from their parents because one or both broke the law,” Durden said directly in response to Milano. “Yes, imagine that: Someone paying the consequences of their actions and their families suffer because of it.”

“And I’m sure, very sure, that you have heard of Angel Moms and Dads who have been permanently separated because an illegal alien killed their child,” Durden continued. “Well, I am one of them and have to now live the rest of my life without my son Dominic. You probably don’t care too much, nor would you shed a tear or even speak in sympathy of so many of us, because of your blatant dislike and animosity of our President.”

Today 7years ago,my son Dominic was killed by an illegal alien💔Since then I learned that the left cares more 4 ILLEGALS than our OWN CITIZENS.Why even bother 2 follow the law when they don’t?

I’m ashamed what’s happening in 🇺🇸since I became a citizen 96. 👉🏽Government FIX IT NOW pic.twitter.com/xYLz5VRlE0 — Sabine ⭐️ (@sabine_durden) July 12, 2019

“Thousands of American children have been forever taken from their families and will never be able to be reunited, hugged or kissed by their parents,” Durden said. “So you just keep ignoring our tragedies and pain and try to persuade people that you actually care or have a real heart. No Oscar award for your poor performance.”

Within the last few months, as Breitbart News has chronicled, several illegal aliens have either been arrested, charged, or convicted of raping Americans.

Since February, a 17-year-old illegal alien was charged with raping a 7-year-old girl, a previously deported illegal alien was charged with raping a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, a 32-year-old illegal alien was charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old, a 35-year-old illegal alien was convicted for raping a 32-year-old disabled woman, two teenage illegal aliens were charged with gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in North Carolina, an illegal alien convicted child rapist was convicted for illegally re-entering the country, a 52-year-old illegal alien was convicted of raping a dog in the sanctuary state of Oregon, and an illegal alien was charged with repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Kentucky.

Of the roughly 150,000 federal inmates in Bureau of Prisons custody, more than 40,000 are illegal aliens indicating that more than 25 percent of the federal prison population came to the U.S. illegally. Only about 10 percent of the incarcerated population is in federal custody with the remaining 90 percent in state and local custody.

