Judge Judy Vows to Fight ‘To the Death’ Against Bernie Sanders

In a recent interview with KOKH FOX 25, daytime television personality, “Judge Judy” Sheindlin, vowed to fight Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) leftwing movement “to the death,” while reiterating her support for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s (D) bid for the presidency.

A partial transcript is as follows:

MCKENNA EUBANK: Millions of people watch you on TV every day as a judge and they trust your judgment. Why is this actually the first time that you’ve endorsed a presidential candidate?

JUDGE JUDGE SHEINDLIN: Because it was urgent, because I really believe America is in trouble. Everybody’s angry, polarized, and it will continue to be polarized, unless you have a president who has no agenda other then to the right thing for the people he represents. Mike Bloomberg is not an ideologue, he’s a doer. He sees a problem and understands that if you have a solid education as a youngest and as you grow that you will have the tools to make it. Mike and I are the product of an American dream. Mike grew up as a middle-class kid, put himself through school.

I grew up middle-class kid, I wasn’t as smart as he was. I couldn’t get into great schools, but I got into okay schools. I was born in Brooklyn, so I have Brooklyn street smarts. And I know that if you give children reasonable building blocks, you give them a fishing pole, they will always be able to eat. He understands how to solve that problem, he understands the genesis of it. And he understands how to tweak the things that are wrong with America. America doesn’t need a revolution. It’s the most perfect country in the world and those people that are trying to change it and revolutionize it, don’t have a chance, because I’ll fight them to the death.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG: Don’t get on the wrong side of the judge — that’s the message.