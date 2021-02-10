Report: Jeep Pitchman Bruce Springsteen Busted for DWI, Reckless Driving

Rocker Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in a Jeep commercial that aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast, is reportedly facing charges including driving while intoxicated that stem from a traffic-related arrest in November.

The singer and Joe Biden surrogate is in the midst of a DWI case after he was arrested November 14 in his native New Jersey, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet noted that Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A court appearance is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The arrest reportedly took place at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

Springsteen’s traffic troubles come just days after he appeared in a two-minute Jeep commercial in which he urged political unity and reconciliation. The Super Bowl spot, titled “The Middle,” also encouraged Americans to gravitate toward the political center.

“Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle,” Springsteen said.

The commercial closes with the words “To the Reunited States of America.”

Springsteen’s call for unity comes after he spent months trashing President Donald Trump, at one point declaring that he would leave the country if Trump were to be re-elected. The singer endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House and performed during Biden’s primetime inauguration celebration last month.

