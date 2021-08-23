Fully Vaccinated Actress Melissa Joan Hart Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Accuses America for Being ‘Lazy’

Fully vaccinated actresses Melissa Joan Hart, who revealed she tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus on Wednesday, accused America for being “lazy,” and even went as far as claiming — without proof — that she got the virus from her child’s school, simply because students are not forced to wear masks.

“I got COVID. I am vaccinated, and I got COVID, and it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe,” the Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said in an Instagram video on Wednesday. “I’m mad. I’m really mad, because we tried, and we took precautions, and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy, and I think as a country, we got a little lazy.”

Hart went on to blame her positive coronavirus test on her child’s school, simply because the institution is not forcing its students to wear masks in the classroom. “I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school, because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from, and there’s nothing I can do about it now.”

Meanwhile, a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in May suggests there is no clear benefit from school mask mandates, and has many experts questioning the policy.

“To date, there have been no U.S. studies comparing COVID-19 incidence in schools that varied in implementing recommended prevention strategies, including mask requirements and ventilation improvements,” the CDC study said.

“I’m just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself, and some of our leaders, and a lot of people,” Hart said in her Instagram video. “I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet.”

Hart is one of the latest high-profile “breakthrough” coronavirus cases.

Actress Hilary Duff also took to Instagram recently to reveal she contracted the coronavirus, despite being vaccinated.

“That delta… she’s a little bitch,” Duff wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday. “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog.”

“Happy to be vaxxed,” she added alongside a peace sign emoji.

Earlier this month, country music star and actress Reba McEntire announced she and her boyfriend had become infected with the coronavirus, despite being vaccinated.

HBO’s Real Time host Bill Maher, who is fully vaccinated, also tested positive for coronavirus in May.

On Saturday, it was reported that Rev. Jesse Jackson — who publicly received his first dose of the vaccine earlier this year — and his wife, Jacqueline, were hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

