Chrissy Teigen Says ‘We Have to Forgive People’ After Years of Online Abuse

Disgraced Joe Biden campaigner Chrissy Teigen — who was exposed for her years of online abuse earlier this year — talked “cancel culture” on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California, where she told reporters, “we have to forgive people.”

After a photographer asked if she was out of the “cancel club,” Teigen said she didn’t know, and that the past few months have been “a journey” for her, adding, “we have to forgive people,” according to a report by Daily Mail.

Teigen herself has faced heavy backlash after her years of cyberbullying — which included telling model Courtney Stodden to kill herself when she was a minor — was revealed in May.

Other celebrities whom the former model allegedly targeted include Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, who Teigen publicly called “a whore,” and actress Lindsay Lohan. Teigen reportedly tweeted in 2011, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone.”

In the wake of her cyberbullying scandal coming to light, retailers including Bloomingdales, Macy’s, and Target have parted ways with Teigen. She has also dropped out of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and stepped away from Safely, the home cleaning product line she launched with Kris Jenner.

Last month, Teigen said she feels like “utter shit,” as well as “depressed” and “lost” since retreating from public life after the public learned of her previous online abuse.

Earlier this month Teigen — who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and joined her husband Jon Legend to campaign for Joe biden –attended former President Barack Obama’s maskless and “sophisticated” 60th birthday bash at his $12 million estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

Afterward, Teigen shared photos of herself with her husband singer John Legend at Obama’s lavish estate to Instagram, where she also revealed that she is in therapy twice a week after being exposed for her years of cyberbullying.

“I really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of her and Legend holding hands clad in exquisite, all-white attire, as they strutted around a luxurious Martha’s Vineyard property.

According to crisis PR experts, Teigen’s lengthy apology in response to the cyberbullying allegations have fallen far short of what is needed for her to adequately address the scandal, which one called one of “the greatest meltdowns in American celebrity.”

