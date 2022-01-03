Pop Star Lizzo: ‘I Gained Weight’ … ‘I Look the F**k GOODT’

Grammy-winning pop star Lizzo, who stumped hard for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the 2020 presidential campaign, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she “gained weight” over the holidays, adding, “I look [the fuck] GOODT.”

The Instagram post included a video of the pop star performing a short dance in her bathroom, clad in a dark brown leotard.

According to Urban Dictionary’s top definition of “TF,” it is slang for “the fuck,” and “Goodt” is “good,” with a “T” added at the end of the word, because it “phonetically hardens the D and exemplifies the finality of the persons sentiment.”

In December, Lizzo put on a thong and made what she called “ass art” with her buttocks during a painting session in which she slapped her butt cheeks together while paint splattered all over a canvas.

And in 2020, the “Heaven Help Me” singer dressed as a fly in then-Vice President Mike Pence’s hair for Halloween, clad in a pair of black wings and bug eyes. Lizzo posted edited photos and videos depicting her twerking on top of Pence’s head.

Last year Lizzo announced a plus-size model reality show with Amazon, in which contestants would compete for the chance to accompany the Grammy-winning star onstage as a member of her dance crew.

Promoting plus-size women and attacking people for so-called “fat shaming” has become a popular trend in the entertainment industry in recent years, even in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the cover of the February 2021 UK Cosmopolitan magazine featured plus size models, proclaiming, “This is healthy!” and included an article that argued “wellness” does not mean “one size fits all.”

Obesity, however, is a condition that put adults of any age at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

