Samuel L. Jackson Slams Joe Rogan over N-Word But Defends Pal Quentin Tarantino

Samuel L. Jackson has slammed Joe Rogan over the podcaster’s past use of the n-word, claiming Rogan’s apology was insincere. At the same time, Jackson has defended frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino, whose movies including Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained feature abundant and ostentatious use of the word.

In an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, the actor lashed out at Rogan, saying it doesn’t matter that the podcaster used the n-word in context and not as a slur.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” Jackson told the Times, which reported him rolling his eyes over Rogan. “But he shouldn’t have said it. It’s not the context, dude — it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say that you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”

“A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong,” he added.

Rogan apologized for his past use of the n-word on his podcast after the left-wing cancel mob resurrected the old episodes in its continuing effort to censor and de-platform him. As a result, Spotify has deleted dozens of old episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” while pledging $100 million to boost diversity on the platform.

In the same interview, Jackson defended Tarantino, who has largely escaped criticism for the flagrant use of the n-word in his movies.

“Every time someone wants an example of overuse of the n-word, they go to Quentin — it’s unfair,” he told the newspaper. “He’s just telling the story and the characters do talk like that. When Steve McQueen does it, it’s art. He’s an artiste. Quentin’s just a popcorn film-maker.”

Jackson, who is set to receive an honorary Oscar this year, said Leonardo DiCaprio expressed reservations about using the n-word so many times in Django Unchained, in which he plays a sadistic plantation owner in the Antebellum South.

“Me and Quentin said that you have to,” Jackson recalled.

The n-word is uttered prominently in other Tarantino movies, including Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, which are set in the present day.

