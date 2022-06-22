Convicted Hoaxer Jussie Smollett Still Claims Hate Crime Victimhood: I’m Not a ‘Piece of S**t’ Exploiting LGBTQ Pain

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett is still claiming that he was assaulted for being black and gay back in 2019, denying that he staged the assault despite a jury convicting him for his role in the hate crime hoax.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Sway Calloway, Jussie Smollett spoke about his infamous sit-down chat with ABC News’ Robin Roberts in which he alleged he was assaulted on a cold Chicago night by two Donald Trump supporters who told him “this is MAGA country.”

“Every single word I said in that interview was the truth,” the former Empire star said.

“I was so angry and so offended that I had to go on national television and explain something that happened to me,” he continued, adding that he was trying “to represent all of us that had been assaulted based on who we are.”

Watch below:

Later in the interview with Sway Calloway, Smollett explicitly denied staging the hate crime hoax.

“If I were to do something, it would not be to look like a victim. It would be to look like, if anything, someone strong,” he said, adding that he didn’t need “some sort of rise” in his career.

“There would be no reason for me to do some dumb, corny shit like that but people are going to believe what they believe,” he said. “If I had done this, I’d be a piece of shit … that I stuck my fist in the fears of the LGBTQ community all over the world. I’m not that motherfucker.”

In December, a Chicago jury convicted Jussie Smollett on five of six charges related to the hate crime hoax, including lying to the police. The actor was sentenced to 150 days in jail but was released after just a few days on bond pending his appeal.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com