Alyssa Milano Baseball Team Donation Solicitation Scandal Is Latest Embarrassment to Spark Massive Mockery

Actress Alyssa Milano’s son’s baseball team donation solicitation scandal is simply the latest embarrassment to spark massive amounts of mockery.

As Breitbart News reported, Milano recently prompted backlash and mockery on social media when she requested donations for her son’s baseball team, with many calling it inappropriate for a multi-millionaire celebrity to use her platform in such a way.

“Celebrities asking people to donate money will never not be funny,” one X/Twitter user — among a slew of others who had similar reactions — commented.

But being on the receiving end of this type of mockery is nothing new for the Charmed actress, who finds herself embroiled in one cringeworthy scandal after another, year after year.

In 2022, Milano was mocked for replacing her Tesla with a Volkswagen EV in protest of Elon Musk and then urging advertisers to boycott Twitter, falsely claiming the site had become aligned with “white supremacy” under the Tesla CEO’s leadership.

Social media users had a big laugh at that one, as many of them were quick to point out that Milano’s attempt at virtue signaling was actually an embarrassing face plant, given that Volkswagen was founded by the Nazi party under Adolf Hitler.

In 2021, a black woman named Savannah Edwards called out Milano in a viral video, accusing her of causing “more division” and “making things worse” for black Americans with her condensing political rhetoric.

Watch Below:

“For those of us who are not black men, imagine watching the news, and seeing how people–” Milano can be heard saying in the beginning of the video, before it cuts to Edwards, who gives her response:

Imagine being a black man and being told by some white lady with a microphone that you and the criminal on TV are one in the same because you look alike. Imagine being told by society that white people can be all that they can be, but you, as a black man, the content of your character is completely irrelevant, you are the color of your skin, and that is all you will ever be. Imagine being told you can’t figure out how to vote because of the color of your skin. Socio-economics affects everyone, but apparently you’re not as smart as the poorest white person. Lady, I don’t want to hate you, I’m a 90’s kid. I grew up with you, so I know you’re very talented. I understand your heart is in the right place, but you are everything you preach against. You’re not helping. You’re making things worse. You’re causing more division. You’re causing more fear. Statistically speaking, I am more likely to be shot and killed by my black elderly neighbor across the street than a cop who patrols my neighborhood. Statistically speaking, homicide by cop is very rare, but people like you find power in fear so you keep it front-page news. You don’t have to be a white supremacist. You can be better.

And in 2020, Milano was laughed at for saying that people who merely disagree with mask mandates or the efficacy of them are the same people who “think they need an AR-15 for ‘protection.'”

Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for “protection”. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2020

“BREAKING NEWS‼️ Masks will protect you from a tyrannical government!” one X/Twitter user laughed.

“And people who think masks save lives also use abortion to end them,” another quipped.

“If someone ever breaks into my house i’ll be sure to grab my mask instead of my gun,” a third joked.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.