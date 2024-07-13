Trump Assassination Attempt Comes Weeks After ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Lea DeLaria Begged Biden to ‘Blow Him Up’

Saturday’s assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump came two weeks after Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria begged President Joe Biden to “blow him up.”

Actress Lea DeLaria, who played Bing Boo on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, literally and emphatically called on Biden to assassinate Trump in response to the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

DeLaria posted a video for her 1.1 million Instagram followers urging Biden to “blow him up.” The actress since appears to have deleted her post calling for the assassination of President Trump.

On Saturday, Trump was physically injured and rushed off stage by the U.S. Secret Service during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired with at least one bullet appearing to have hit the 45th president in the ear.

Images and videos of the harrowing scene poured into social media, showing what appears to be blood on Trump’s face.

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA), who was in the front row at the rally near Trump, said he heard eight to ten shots during the assassination attempt, according to Fox News’ Chad Pergram.

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally. Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

Rep. Meuser added that it appears multiple people in the crowd may have been hit and were down, adding that it sounded like a .22 or a small caliber weapon.

