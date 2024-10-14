Michelle Obama Enlists Drag Queens, Cardi B to Gin Up Swing-State Turnout Where Kamala’s Losing Ground

What do Democrat elites think will motivate their base in crucial swing states to turn out for Kamala Harris in November? Drag queens and rapper Cardi B, for starters.

Michelle Obama is promising men in dresses and “Wet Ass Pussy” as part of an initiative called “Party at the Polls” — a series of live performances that are set to take place in swing states from now until election day. The goal? To motivate Democrats to cast their vote for Kamala Harris in places where she is losing ground to former President Donald Trump.

In Arizona, where Trump maintains a slight lead over Harris, Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization will hold a “Get Out The Vote” drag show in Phoenix on October 18. In Nevada, another show will take place October 29 featuring the performer known as Plasma from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Recent polling shows Trump and Harris tied in blue Nevada, which went for Joe Biden four years ago. Trump has promised no taxes on tips, which Kamala Harris then stole as her own even though as vice president, she cast the deciding vote in the Senate allowing the federal government to track gratuity income for the purpose of taxation.

In Georgia, When We All Vote and Live Nation Urban will bring voters together at ONE Musicfest on October 26 and 27 in Atlanta , featuring Cardi B and a host of other pop stars.

Cardi B had previously sworn off presidential endorsements this election cycle, expressing regret for having backed Joe Biden in 2020.

“I’m not endorsing no fucking president no more,” the rap star vowed in 2023, saying that while New York City is facing steep budget cuts, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.'”

Trump has taken a slight lead in Georgia, which was declared for Joe Biden four years, as was Arizona.

When We All Vote is Michelle Obama’s nominally non-partisan voter registration initiative. But the project, which has also aggressively pushed voting by mail, is backed by a slew of left-wing Hollywood and sports celebrities whose past public statements have been anything but non-partisan.

The group features pro-Kamala Harris celebrity leaders including Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

