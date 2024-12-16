Actor Daniel Baldwin Claims Hollywood Attorneys, Agents in ‘Bidding War’ to Secure Secret Diddy Tapes

Actor Daniel Baldwin claims that representatives for several Hollywood celebrities are engaged in a “bidding war” to secure possession of secret video tapes made of some of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ notorious parties.

Baldwin did not name the celebrities involved in this activity, but he hinted that they are trying to buy the tapes in order to keep them out of the hands of investigators and to protect their reputations from being connected to the parties where a growing list of accusers say sexual crimes were committed.

During an appearance on the PBD podcast, Baldwin claimed that attorneys are conducting the bidding, and claimed, “He has videos of the parties… What I’ve heard from friends who are attorneys… there’s a bidding war going on right now.”

Rumors abound that tapes of certain celebrities seen in attendance at some of Diddy’s “freak offs” parties exist and that many Hollywood A-listers are terrified that the tapes will emerge and connect them to the long list of crimes that the rap and fashion mogul is being accused of committing.

Baldwin also hinted that some of these tapes might show entertainers engaging in questionable sexual activities. And he linked the tapes to the case of disgraced power broker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Same thing for Jeffrey Epstein,” Baldwin claimed. “We know he filmed people for sure on that island. He has a lot of movies, a lot of films of people that are very, very powerful political figures, and entertainers, business people.”

Then the actor brought up President-elect Donald Trump, and added, “Would Donald Trump release those films? I believe Donald Trump probably has a lot of friends that are in those videos, too. I don’t know if it behooves him to release them, either.”

Combs, of course, is in the middle of a far-reaching court case where federal prosecutors are accusing him of a laundry list of crimes including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Diddy could face life in prison if convicted on the many charges he is facing.

But the federal trial is far from the only court actions confronting him. Diddy is also being sued by an ever-growing number of both men and women who allege that he and his associates and friends sexually assaulted them, drugged them, and raped them. He has even been accused of raping a ten-year-old boy.

One grand Jury witness has even come forward to allege that they saw eight sex taps featuring Diddy and his victims along with celebrity guests. The tapes also allegedly include two minors.

Some photos of celebrities appearing at Diddy’s parties have already swept through social media. But full blown video could be a serious threat to these folks.

