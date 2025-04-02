Video: Kid Rock Dishes on Bill Maher’s Dinner with Donald Trump

Kid Rock has revealed some of his favorite moments from Bill Maher’s visit at the White House and his dinner with President Donald Trump.

Rock has revealed some of the moments that occurred between the left-wing comedian and the MAGA man himself, but overall, Rock says that the two had a pleasant meeting and even found some common ground, he told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

The president and Maher have been extremely antagonistic toward each other ever since Trump entered the political arena. But by the time of the Biden years, Maher has come to agree with some of Trump’s positions on how badly the Democrat Party has strayed from logic, America, and commonsense.

Indeed, Maher has voiced agreement on so many of Trump’s social policies and proclamations, and criticized the Democrats so much, that he has become a target of attack by those who were once his unquestioned friends.

So, when Kid Rock reached out to broker a meeting with Trump in the White House, Maher insisted that it would be “an honor” to visit the White House.

The president, though was a bit wary of the whole thing and wrote on Truth Social that “really didn’t like the idea” but on the other hand, thought the meeting “might be interesting.” He added that he was only meeting Maher because Kid Rock asked him to, and concluded saying, “It might be fun or, it might not.”

Rock even noted that Trump was not altogether pleased with the idea of meeting Maher.

“Everyone was a little suspect about it. Even the President had called me a few days ago,” Rock said. “He goes ‘What the hell have you got me doing here?'”

The two did finally take that dinner together on March 31 alongside Rock and UFC CEO Dana White. And according to Rock, it was a big hit.

Rock was relieved and told Varney the whole thing “went so well.”

“We talked about a lot of things that we had in common. Bill Maher is a big supporter of Trump’s stance on the border, on ending woke-ism,” Rock added.

Rock also claimed that Maher was not altogether displeased with the meeting, and told Rock claimed, “Bill even said to me after that, ‘Wow, that was…'” But he added, “Everybody’s mind was kinda blown.”

Rock also said that none of the dinner guests took photos of the night.

“We kind of checked our phones. The President put his phone on a table. The guys kind of took ours,” Rock explained. “The White House took some pictures, which I’m sure they’ll put out at some point.”

Greg Gutfeld also noted that when Maher handed the president a list of the insults that Trump has cast at the HBO comedian, Trump responded by putting his autograph on it!

Neither Trump nor Maher have made any detailed statements about their meeting, but Maher has promised fans that he will have something to say about the night soon.

“Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next @RealTimers on April 11. As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway!” he wrote on X on April first.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.