Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Hospitalized After Overdose

Elijah Blue Allman, son of pop legend Cher and southern rocker Gregg Allman, was reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering a serious overdose over the weekend.

The 48-year-old is now reported to be receiving “the best care possible” after he was found unresponsive on Saturday morning.

According to a source via TMZ, Elijah is still under care in the hospital in California with his current condition unknown.

An insider told TMZ he is “very lucky to have survived,” and Cher is focused on “doing everything she can to get him the help he needs.”

The relationship between Cher and Elijah Blue Allman has often been troubled – and very public.

As Breitbart News reported, Cher was accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son in 2023.

Marieangela King, who is married to Allman, alleges the singer sent the men to the couple’s hotel room in New York City last year to forcibly remove him from the hotel.

In a court filing, King said the two were talking about reconciling during the hotel visit. Allman had filed for divorce from King in 2021, but the case was not yet concluded when they met in New York City.

King says the two spent 12 days at the hotel but on Nov. 30, the four men appeared and tried to take Allman away with them.

King also alleged Cher told her to vacate the home she was living in with Allman after their split.

Allman has confessed to a drug problem in the past. In 2014, for instance, he claimed he started doing drugs including heroin at the age of 11.

The younger Allman’s father, rock singer Gregg Allman, died in 2017 at the age of 69.