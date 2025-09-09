‘Thor’ Director Taika Waititi, Rita Ora Developing Musical About Disastrous Fyre Festival

Sept. 9 (UPI) — Filmmaker Taika Waititi and his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Ora, are producing a stage musical about the failed 2017 Fyre Music Festival.

Playbill.com reported Bryan Buckley is directing and producing the project, as well as writing the show’s book, while Paul Epworth is writing the music.

Waititi and Ora both shared the report on their individual Instagram Stories Monday.

Event planner Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud after he sold tickets for a luxury festival experience and delivered a disorganized mess, with most of the musical artists backing out before it was ultimately canceled.