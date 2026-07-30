Knots Landing Star Donna Mills Launches OnlyFans at 85

Actress Donna Mills, best known for her starring role in the 1980s TV drama, Knots Landing, has announced plans to join OnlyFans at the age of 85.

Mills says that she wants to give loyal fans a reward for sticking by her all these years.

“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years. Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” Mills said in a statement, according to Variety.

She added that she will be “sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way.”

“It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am,” the Play Misty for Me star said.

Creators Inc. and CEO Andy Bachman, with whom Mills is working to create her OnlyFans experience, praised the actress as “fearless.”

“Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time. She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her,” Bachman said.

Mills, who started her career on the TV series The Secret Room in 1966, has more than 112 acting credits and has appeared in a wide range of movies and TV series, including Gunsmoke, Marcus Welby M.D., The Love Boat, CHiPs, General Hospital, Nip/Tuck, NCIS, and many more.

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