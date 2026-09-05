A new film grant with an aim toward supporting defectors of the brutal North Korean regime has launched in Los Angeles.

Founded by entrepreneurs and film investors Blaine Vess and Esther Paik Vess, the Bearing North film grant will award “independent filmmakers worldwide at any stage of production,” per Variety.

The initiative covers documentary features, narrative features, and short films, with a stated preference for projects brought forward by North Korean defectors. The founders bring prior involvement in the space: Blaine Vess has served on the board of Liberty in North Korea for more than a decade, and the couple have previously supported North Korea-related documentaries including “I Am Sun Mu,” “Assassins,” and “Beyond Utopia.”

Blaine Vess said the film grants will seek to highlight stories that explore the dynamics of North Korea – a brutal regime run by dictator Kim Jong Un.