Pop singer Hayley Williams is in no doubt about the future of American democracy and the challenges it faces, outlining her fears at a concert Sunday labelling one faith as being a threat to all.

“The greatest threat to American democracy is Christian nationalism,” the singer – best known for being the lead vocalist of the rock band Paramore – told her audience as a clip shared on social media by Oli London shows.

She currently is on her solo tour, The Hayley Williams Show, and spoke her mind during a live performance of the song True Believer.

This is not the first time the “Airplanes” singer has ventured into the political arena during a live performance.

Back in 2023 she swore that anyone who voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was living on life support in her narrowly focussed eyes.

Then last month she kicked off her fall U.S. tour by declaring, “Fuck Donald Trump” onstage before concertgoers, as Breitbart News reported.

“Be safe, take care of yourself, look out for each other, and fuck Donald Trump,” Williams said at the start of her 2026 “The Hayley Williams Show” U.S. tour at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In May, Williams proclaimed “Fuck ICE” and “Free Palestine” while performing at a concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

“I got ice in my OJ, I’m a cold, hard bitch,” the 37-year-old sang while performing her 2025 song, “Ice In My OJ,” before adding, “Fuck ICE” — a clear reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — as she her middle finger aloft.

“A lot of dumb motherfuckers that I made rich,” she continued singing, before exclaiming, “and free Palestine!”

As Breitbart News has also noted, in 2024, the anti-Trump singer was accused of fostering a toxic workplace.

That same year, Williams halted a performance to deliver a partisan rant in which she bizarrely claimed, without evidence, that Trump wants to “punish” poor people.