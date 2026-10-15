White House Slams The Chicks’ Natalie Maines as a ‘Despicable Nobody’ with ‘Peanut-Sized Brain’ After Singer Attacks Trump

The White House slammed The Chicks vocalist Natalie Maines as a “despicable nobody” with a “peanut-sized brain” after the “Not Ready to Make Nice” singer attacked President Donald Trump.

“Natalie Maines is a despicable nobody who clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain,” the White House told Fox News.

The White House was responding to The Chicks frontwoman having revived her infamous criticism of former President George W. Bush that sparked backlash decades ago — only this time, she suggested she would welcome Bush back compared to Trump.

While kicking off the group’s anniversary tour for “Taking the Long Way” in New York City with bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, Maines asserted that she would “never” subscribe to the “shut up and sing” brigade, according to a report by Billboard.

“We thought that was the worst it could get,” Maines said, referring to the backlash to her remarks against Bush in 2003 — when her band was known as The Dixie Chicks.

“Now I’d give George Bush a big wet kiss, ’cause now we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from the United States,” the 52-year-old added.

Maines’ attack against Trump echoed the comment she made about bush more than two decades ago, when the “Wide Open Spaces” singer declared, “Just so you know, we do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.”

At the time, the “Cowboy Take Me Away” singer was criticizing Bush over the Iraq War. As a result, the group faced widespread scrutiny, which included them being banned from country radio.

As with her previous comments, Maines’ most recent political commentary caused controversy, with one Instagram user writing, “Spent $1500 for a ticket to see a concert with wonderful music. Did not want to hear politics.”

“Kind of tired of this political rant,” another said. “Get on with your music which I love.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.